Man due in court over Desborough attack which left three with knife wounds

By Sam Wildman
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:08 BST
A man is set to appear at court after being charged over an attack in Desborough which left three people with knife wounds.

Jordan Scott, of Union Street in the town, was arrested by armed police after an incident in Paddock Lane just before 6.40pm on June 29.

A woman and two men, all in their 20s, were assaulted in the garden of a house but suffered minor injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

Scott, 24, is accused of two counts of attempted wounding with intent, one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of assault by beating.

He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, July 2).