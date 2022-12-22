A 72-year-old man has died two days after a crash between the A43 and Mawsley.

Emergency services were called to Mawsley Road at about 1pm on Monday (December 19) after the incident which involved a red Toyota Yaris and grey BMW M Sport.

Police said the Toyota, which was travelling towards the A43, collided with the BMW, which was travelling in the opposite direction, but that the reasons are not yet known.

Police at the scene on Monday as the vehicles involved were recovered. Credit: Northants SCIU

The driver of the Yaris was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries but died in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, December 21.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.

