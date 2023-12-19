Man denies causing death by careless driving after fatal Geddington collision

He was charged after an incident which took place last year

A man has denied causing death by careless driving after appearing at court over a fatal Geddington collision.

Marius Barbu, 24, will face a trial which is likely to last five days next year.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court last week after being charged with causing the death of an 83-year-old man by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Northampton Crown Court

Hamidali Muzaffarali Saleri was in Queen Eleanor Road on December 2 last year when he was hit by a reversing Citroen van.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries 16 days later on December 18.