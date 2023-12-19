News you can trust since 1897
Man denies causing death by careless driving after fatal Geddington collision

He was charged after an incident which took place last year
By Sam Wildman
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:03 GMT
A man has denied causing death by careless driving after appearing at court over a fatal Geddington collision.

Marius Barbu, 24, will face a trial which is likely to last five days next year.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court last week after being charged with causing the death of an 83-year-old man by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Northampton Crown CourtNorthampton Crown Court
Hamidali Muzaffarali Saleri was in Queen Eleanor Road on December 2 last year when he was hit by a reversing Citroen van.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries 16 days later on December 18.

Barbu, of Barge Close in Spalding, was granted unconditional bail until a court date which is yet to be fixed.