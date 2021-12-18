Man convicted of attempted rape outside UK put on register after moving to Kettering

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Magistrates have told a man who was convicted of attempted rape in Poland that he will have to register as a sex offender after moving to Kettering.

Waldemar Irek, 62, appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this week after police applied for a notification order.

The court heard Irek, now of Tresham Close, had been convicted of attempted rape at Poland's Busko-Zdroj District Court in September 2012.

Because of his previous conviction police made a bid for a notification order so he could be monitored.

Notification orders allow officers to keep tabs on sex offenders by making them register their details, such as addresses, bank accounts and travel plans, with police.

They must also tells officers of any changes to their details so they can be properly monitored.

Failing to comply with the requirements is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Magistrates ruled Irek should be monitored in the UK and granted the order, which will last for a period of nine months.

He will have to report to Wellingborough Police Station.