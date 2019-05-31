Man charged with three Northampton burglaries and theft

A 38-year-old man has been charged with three burglaries and one theft, which all took place in Northampton.

Lee Robbins was remanded into custody following his appearance at Northampton Magistrate's Court where his case was referred to Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, June 26.

Two of the burglaries happened in Spencer Road, off Kettering Road - in July 2018 and October 2018 - with the other happening in Kingsthorpe Road in May 2019.

The theft charge relates to an incident where items were taken from a car in May 2019 in Bunting Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow.