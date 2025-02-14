Man charged with theft and vehicle offences for pair of incidents in Wellingborough and Northampton
Blake Owens, aged 33, and formerly of Havelock Street, Finedon had previously admitted to four counts of theft from shops in Rushden and Wellingborough on June 7, 9, 10 and 11, 2024.
For those crimes, he was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, and ordered to pay a total of £280 compensation.
Now, he has been charged with two more offences, one taking place on Christmas Day last year. He’s due to appear in court today (Friday, February 14).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Blake Owens is charged with one count of vehicle interference in Wellingborough on December 25, and one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 10.
“Owens, of Wellingborough, is due to appear before magistrates later today, Friday, February 14.”