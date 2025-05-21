Man charged with shotgun offence after incident in quiet village near Corby

A man has appeared in court after an incident involving a shotgun in Cottingham.

Oscar Williams, of Stone Hill Drive, Great Glen, Leicestershire, is being held in custody after he was arrested following the incident in Berry Road on Saturday, May 10.

The 32-year-old is charged with possession of a 12 gauge shotgun with intent to commit grievous bodily harm in Cottingham. He is also accused of driving a Land Rover dangerously at Rockingham Road, Market Harborough, and of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

An application for bail was refused by magistrates and Williams was remanded. He will appear before Northampton Crown Court in June.