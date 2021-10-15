Man charged with sexual assault in Kettering's Horse Market following police appeal
He will appear before magistrates this morning
A 44-year-old man has been charged with a sexual assault alleged to have happened in a Kettering town centre street on Wednesday (October 13) evening.
Detectives had launched an appeal yesterday (Thursday) to aid their investigation into the minutes leading up to the incident during which a girl was attacked by a man in Horse Market. Passers-by came to the girl's aid and a man was arrested.
Last night officers charged Binu Paul, 44, of King Street, Kettering, with sexual assault on a female over the age of 13. He was also charged with harassment of a second victim in Rushden, also said to have occurred on Wednesday, and a common assault on a third victim on the same day in Rushden. Paul will also face a charge of failing to supply a specimen of breath for analysis.
He will appear before magistrates in Northampton this morning (Friday, October 15).