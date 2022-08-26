Man charged with murder in Northampton appears at Crown Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Irthlingborough man has appeared at Northampton Crown Court following the death of an 18-year-old man, who was attacked in Northampton town centre last week.

A murder investigation was launched by police after an attack where 18-year-old Kyle Ghanie was punched a number of times in Abington Street at the Market Square junction at around 4.30pm on Saturday, August 20.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Monday afternoon (August 22).

A cordon set up in Abington Street following the assault on Saturday (August 20). A murder investigation has been launched.

Braydon Phillips, aged 18, of Park Road in Irthlingborough, was charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Phillips appeared in person at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 24, where the case was sent to Northampton Crown Court this morning (August 26) and he appeared via video-link.

The defendant will appear at Northampton Crown Court in person on Monday, October 31 to enter his plea.

Phillips was remanded in custody.

In a statement released earlier in the week, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “I would like to thank all of the witnesses who have come forward in relation to this case so far but would continue to appeal for anyone who hasn’t yet made contact to please do so.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Kyle’s family, partner and friends at this awful time, and specialist officers continue to support them.”