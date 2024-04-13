Man charged with GBH over baseball bat attack in Corby's Rockingham Road
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a victim took a beating with a baseball bat.
Stephen Hill, formerly of Corby but now of Donnington Road, Burton Latimer, is accused of GBH after a man was injured in Rockingham Road and his phone smashed up.
The attack is said to have taken place at 6.45pm last Saturday (April 6).
Hill, 37, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with GBH, possession of a baseball bat, criminal damage to the victim’s phone and possession of cannabis.
He did not enter a plea. He will face a further hearing at Northampton Crown Court in the coming weeks.
Police said that a 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause GBH with intent in relation to the incident. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.