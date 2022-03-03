Man charged with criminal damage and affray following Northampton town centre incident

Police have charged a 34-year-old man with criminal damage and affray following an incident in Northampton town centre early on Wednesday morning (March 2).

Lewis Downes, said to be of Northampton, is accused of four counts of criminal damage and one count of affray.

He was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Northampton Magistrates' Court