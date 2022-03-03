Man charged with criminal damage and affray following Northampton town centre incident
Police say 34-year-old is due to appear in court on Thursday
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 10:10 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 10:12 am
Police have charged a 34-year-old man with criminal damage and affray following an incident in Northampton town centre early on Wednesday morning (March 2).
Lewis Downes, said to be of Northampton, is accused of four counts of criminal damage and one count of affray.
He was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Roads in the town centre including Drapery, Bridge Street and Mercers Row were closed off for around four hours from 4am on Wednesday morning while police dealt with the incident.