A man will appear before a court this morning charged with causing the death of a budding chartered accountant on the A509 near Bozeat.

Lucy Leahy, of Irthlingborough, died in November last year following the smash on the busy road. The 23-year-old was awaiting the results of her final chartered accountancy exams for which she had studied for five years.

Now, Daniel Ward, 43, from London Road, Bozeat, has been charged with two offences in connection to Ms Leahy’s death.

He was due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, November 7) to face one charge of causing death by driving while unfit to drive through drink, and a second charge of driving a black Ford Ranger without due care and attention while over the drink drive limit.

Following her death, Ms Leahy's family said they were ‘devastated’ at the loss of Lucy, who had three sisters including a twin.