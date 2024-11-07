Man charged with causing death of young woman Lucy Leahy while over drink drive limit on A509

By Kate Cronin
Published 7th Nov 2024, 11:49 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 13:31 BST
A man will appear before a court this morning charged with causing the death of a budding chartered accountant on the A509 near Bozeat.

Lucy Leahy, of Irthlingborough, died in November last year following the smash on the busy road. The 23-year-old was awaiting the results of her final chartered accountancy exams for which she had studied for five years.

Most Popular

Now, Daniel Ward, 43, from London Road, Bozeat, has been charged with two offences in connection to Ms Leahy’s death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, November 7) to face one charge of causing death by driving while unfit to drive through drink, and a second charge of driving a black Ford Ranger without due care and attention while over the drink drive limit.

Following her death, Ms Leahy's family said they were ‘devastated’ at the loss of Lucy, who had three sisters including a twin.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice