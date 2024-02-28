Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Rushden double fatal crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man will appear before a court tomorrow (Thursday) after being charged over a double fatal crash in Rushden.

Aaron Smith, 29, is accused of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The charges are in connection with an incident at 9.10pm on June 3, 2022, when a BMW left the road at the roundabout junction with John Clark Way, Tyne Way and Spire Road.

Brian Sibanda, 21, and Carrie McLellan, 41, died and tributes were paid with flowers left at the scene.