Man charged with burglary-related offences across four counties, including Kettering attempted burglary
He has been remanded in custody
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
A 37-year-old man has appeared at court charged with a series of burglary-related offences across four counties, including one in Northamptonshire.
In addition to nine offences in Bedfordshire, Essex and Norfolk, Lee Arron Hobbs, of no fixed address, was charged with an attempted residential burglary in Headlands, Kettering which occurred on September 1 this year.
Hobbs appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Saturday (October 7), when he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Luton Crown Court on November 3.