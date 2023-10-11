Man charged with burglary-related offences across four counties, including Kettering attempted burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 37-year-old man has appeared at court charged with a series of burglary-related offences across four counties, including one in Northamptonshire.

In addition to nine offences in Bedfordshire, Essex and Norfolk, Lee Arron Hobbs, of no fixed address, was charged with an attempted residential burglary in Headlands, Kettering which occurred on September 1 this year.