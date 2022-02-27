Man charged with attempted rape after woman attacked in Northampton
He has been remanded in custody
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 5:48 pm
Updated
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 5:50 pm
A man has been charged with attempted rape after an incident in Northampton in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday).
Matt Mellor, 40, was arrested last night after over the incident, which saw a woman approached and assaulted in Lutterworth Road, Abington, at about 1.50am.
Mellor, of Kelmarsh Avenue in Wigston near Leicester, has been charged with attempted rape, breach of a sexual offences protection order and possession of a bladed/pointed article in connection with the incident.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday, February 28.