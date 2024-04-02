Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Wellingborough's HMP Five Wells

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prisoner has been charged with attempting to murder a fellow inmate at Wellingborough’s HMP Five Wells.

Romeo Barnett, 19, will face a crown court judge later this month after the incident at the category C prison.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said that, at about 5.50pm on March 20, a prisoner was stabbed ‘a number of times’ and had boiling water thrown at him.

The spokesman added that the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Barnett has been charged with attempted murder and the unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon – a sharp piece of metal with an improvised handle – inside a prison.