Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Wellingborough's HMP Five Wells

He’ll face a crown court judge later this month
By Sam Wildman
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A prisoner has been charged with attempting to murder a fellow inmate at Wellingborough’s HMP Five Wells.

Romeo Barnett, 19, will face a crown court judge later this month after the incident at the category C prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said that, at about 5.50pm on March 20, a prisoner was stabbed ‘a number of times’ and had boiling water thrown at him.

Most Popular
HMP Five WellsHMP Five Wells
HMP Five Wells

The spokesman added that the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Barnett has been charged with attempted murder and the unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon – a sharp piece of metal with an improvised handle – inside a prison.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on April 24.