Man charged with attempted arson after incident at Wellingborough home

A man will appear at court today (Monday) accused of attempted arson in Wellingborough.

Steven Robert Sandall, of no fixed address, was charged after an incident at a property in Stanwell Way just after 5.50pm on Saturday, March 23.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing forensics officers at the scene with the area barriered off.

Sandall will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

A police spokesman said nobody was in the property at the time of the incident.

Sandall, 37, has been charged with one count of burglary with intent to cause damage and one count of attempted arson with intent to endanger life.