Man charged with 11 offences including theft and wounding with intent in Wellingborough

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with 11 offences in Wellingborough.

Brandon Peter Spencer, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this week to face eight charges of thefts from shops, which occurred between June and August this year.

In addition to this, Spencer was also charged with a further theft from shop, a Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in connection with an incident in Gordon Road, Wellingborough on Wednesday, August 30.

