Man charged over Kettering High Street assault which left victim with serious injuries

A man has been remanded in custody over an assault which left the victim in hospital with serious injuries.

Robert Sharp, 53, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and non-fatal strangulation after an incident in Kettering last week.

Police were called to High Street after a man was attacked at about 7am on Friday, August 18, and left with serious injuries.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The spokeswoman said: “Police officers would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000512268.”

Magistrates sitting in Northampton remanded Sharp, of Winstanley Road in Wellingborough, in custody ahead of his next hearing.