Man charged in connection with robbery at Wellingborough fast-food restaurant

He appeared in court yesterday
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST

A man appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with robbery.

Robert William Cridland, 24, of Brampton Close, Wellingborough appeared after being charged in connection with a robbery at Subway in Grafton Close, Wellingborough on Monday afternoon (August 14).

Cridland was also charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Cridland was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 26.