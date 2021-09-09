Man charged after Rushden corner shop robbery
He's also accused of having a knife
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:48 am
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 10:23 am
A man has been charged after an armed robbery at a corner shop in Rushden.
Tony Bryce Walker, 35, will appear before magistrates today (Thursday) after the incident on September 6.
During the incident at 7.30am a man entered the Premier Store in Upper Queen Street and brandished a large kitchen knife at the shopkeeper.
The man threatened him in order to get him to hand over the cash register, worth £270.
Walker, formerly of both Wellingborough and Rushden, is due to face magistrates in Northampton this morning.