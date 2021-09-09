Man charged after Rushden corner shop robbery

The Premier Store Walker is accused of robbing.

A man has been charged after an armed robbery at a corner shop in Rushden.

Tony Bryce Walker, 35, will appear before magistrates today (Thursday) after the incident on September 6.

During the incident at 7.30am a man entered the Premier Store in Upper Queen Street and brandished a large kitchen knife at the shopkeeper.

The man threatened him in order to get him to hand over the cash register, worth £270.