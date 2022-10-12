Man charged after Kettering search finds cocaine and heroin
By Sam Wildman
36 minutes ago
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 1:53pm
A man has been charged after a stop and search in Kettering saw almost 80 wraps of class A drugs seized.
Police were in Wellington Street at about 10am yesterday (Tuesday) when they searched a man and found 79 wraps of cocaine and heroin.
Ryan Wilkins, 21, has since been charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply in connection with the incident.
Wilkins, of Moreteyne Road in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, will appear before magistrates at a later date.