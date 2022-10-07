Man charged after Kettering cannabis factory raid

A man has appeared at court after being charged over a Kettering cannabis factory.

Armando Tusha, 23, is accused of producing a class B drug after a raid in the town on September 29.

Police executed a warrant at a property in Regent Street and found 91 cannabis plants, potentially worth thousands of pounds.

Tusha, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.