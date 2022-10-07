News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man charged after Kettering cannabis factory raid

He’s been remanded in custody

By Sam Wildman
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:44 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:45 pm

A man has appeared at court after being charged over a Kettering cannabis factory.

Armando Tusha, 23, is accused of producing a class B drug after a raid in the town on September 29.

Police executed a warrant at a property in Regent Street and found 91 cannabis plants, potentially worth thousands of pounds.

91 plants were found

Most Popular

Tusha, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

He will next appear at the same court on October 11.