Man charged after huge Kettering cannabis factory found
He's been remanded in custody
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:05 am
Updated
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:06 am
More than 600 cannabis plants have been seized after a raid at a property in Kettering.
Police found 610 plants of the class B drug, spread across a number of rooms, when they raided the address in Havelock Street at about 9am on November 25.
A man has now been charged in connection with the discovery.
Klodian Malaj, 37, has been charged with producing cannabis and dishonestly using electricity without authority.
He appeared before magistrates in Northampton where he was remanded in custody.
Malaj, of no fixed address, will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on January 10, 2022.