Man charged after huge Kettering cannabis factory found

Police seized more than 600 cannabis plants.

More than 600 cannabis plants have been seized after a raid at a property in Kettering.

Police found 610 plants of the class B drug, spread across a number of rooms, when they raided the address in Havelock Street at about 9am on November 25.

A man has now been charged in connection with the discovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klodian Malaj, 37, has been charged with producing cannabis and dishonestly using electricity without authority.

He appeared before magistrates in Northampton where he was remanded in custody.