Man charged after Finedon stop and search finds knife

A man has been charged

A man has been charged after a police stop and search in Finedon recovered a knife.

Wellingborough neighbourhood police officers were in Poplar Road at about 8.15pm on May 18 when they conducted the search on a man.

A knife was found in his possession and he was arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Tuesday) police said 19-year-old Olatide Nathan, of Heath Green Grove, Birmingham, has been charged with possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident and will next appear in court on June 13.