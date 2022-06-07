Man charged after Finedon stop and search finds knife

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 2:38 pm
A man has been charged after a police stop and search in Finedon recovered a knife.

Wellingborough neighbourhood police officers were in Poplar Road at about 8.15pm on May 18 when they conducted the search on a man.

A knife was found in his possession and he was arrested.

Today (Tuesday) police said 19-year-old Olatide Nathan, of Heath Green Grove, Birmingham, has been charged with possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident and will next appear in court on June 13.

PC Joe Duncombe said: “Tackling knife crime is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue doing all we can, across the force, to take as many knives off our streets as possible.”