Man charged after Finedon stop and search finds knife

A man has been charged after a police stop and search in Finedon recovered a knife.
Wellingborough neighbourhood police officers were in Poplar Road at about 8.15pm on May 18 when they conducted the search on a man.
A knife was found in his possession and he was arrested.
Today (Tuesday) police said 19-year-old Olatide Nathan, of Heath Green Grove, Birmingham, has been charged with possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident and will next appear in court on June 13.
PC Joe Duncombe said: “Tackling knife crime is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue doing all we can, across the force, to take as many knives off our streets as possible.”