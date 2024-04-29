Man charged after crash which saw 16-year-old boy hit by stolen car in Kettering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wellingborough man has been remanded in custody after a crash which saw a 16-year-old boy hit with a stolen car.

Charlie Stray, 22, appeared at court today (April 29) accused of a number of offences after the incident in St Mary’s Road, Kettering, on Saturday.

The incident saw a pedestrian hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra as he crossed the road. The vehicle was being followed by police after being identified by ANPR cameras as a stolen vehicle. The boy suffered minor injuries, police said, and no referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made at this time.

Police at the scene

Stray, of no fixed address, has been charged with failing to stop after a road collision, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance, friving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, being cncerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Northampton Crown Court on June 6.

A 16-year-old boy, also from Wellingborough, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the collision which occurred at about 3.25pm on Saturday (April 27) would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, including CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, and has not yet come forward.