Man charged after car door handles tried in early morning Kettering incident
He appeared at court on Saturday
A man has appeared at court accused of vehicle interference after car door handles were tried in a Kettering street.
Anthony Lee Beech, 45, was arrested over an incident which took place in Rockingham Road at about 5am on Friday (January 5).
Beech, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day and pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicle interference.
He was released on conditional bail until a trial, which is due to take place in March.