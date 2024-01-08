News you can trust since 1897
Man charged after car door handles tried in early morning Kettering incident

He appeared at court on Saturday
By Sam Wildman
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT
A man has appeared at court accused of vehicle interference after car door handles were tried in a Kettering street.

Anthony Lee Beech, 45, was arrested over an incident which took place in Rockingham Road at about 5am on Friday (January 5).

Beech, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day and pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicle interference.

He was released on conditional bail until a trial, which is due to take place in March.