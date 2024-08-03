Man caught in Wellingborough with porn showing sex acts with donkey, snake and chicken

By Sam Wildman
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
A man will be sentenced by a crown court judge after admitting possessing extreme pornography showing sex acts with a donkey, snake and chicken.

Christopher Simmons was arrested for offences which took place in February 2022 in Wellingborough and appeared before magistrates last month.

Most Popular

The 55-year-old, who is now of Salamander Close in Grimsby, admitted possessing extreme pornographic images portraying a person’s sexual act with an animal. Court records show they involved three images – one involving a donkey, one involving a snake and one involving a chicken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simmons also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child – something which covers files such as computer generated images and cartoons.

Northampton Magistrates' Courtplaceholder image
Northampton Magistrates' Court

He admitted a third charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying an act which was likely to result in serious injury to a person’s private parts.

Simmons was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 5.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice