Detectives have launched an appeal for information after a man was brutally beaten with a golf club after being set upon by three masked males in Kettering.
Officers revealed the attack happened on Saturday lunchtime (July 2), between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, in Birch Road — a tree-lined cul-de-sac close to Stamford Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “The three suspects are described as young and all dressed in black sportswear with face coverings.
“We would ask anyone who may have seen this incident or have information which could help our investigation to call 101 using incident number 22000379838 or, alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”