Detectives have launched an appeal for information after a man was brutally beaten with a golf club after being set upon by three masked males in Kettering.

Officers revealed the attack happened on Saturday lunchtime (July 2), between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, in Birch Road — a tree-lined cul-de-sac close to Stamford Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “The three suspects are described as young and all dressed in black sportswear with face coverings.

