Man behaves 'inappropriately' after approaching woman near Northampton park

A woman walking along a residential road in Northampton was approached by a man who behaved and spoke to her "inappropriately", according to police.

The ordeal took place at around 8.25pm on Sunday, October 3 when a woman was walking along Kettering Road near to the Racecourse and a man approached her and started behaving "inappropriately".

The woman then stopped a passing family, who stayed with her until her friend arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man behaved "inappropriately" towards a woman, who was walking along Kettering Road near to The Racecourse in Northampton.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident are appealing for the people who stopped to help the woman to come forward.

"They would also like to hear from anyone else who may have seen the incident or captured it on CCTV or dash-cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000574919.