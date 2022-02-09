Man attacked outside Kettering pub

A man required hospital treatment after he was struck on the side of the head outside a Kettering town centre pub.

Police were called after the incident on Saturday night (February 5) outside The Rising Sun in Silver Street.

The incident took place between 6pm and 7pm when a man in his 30s was assaulted as he was standing outside the pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rising Sun, Kettering

He sustained a cut to his forehead which required hospital treatment.

A police spokesman said: "The offender is described as a white male wearing a dark coloured hooded top.

"Officers believe the area would have been busy at the time of the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to get in touch.