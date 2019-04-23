Man attacked in Wellingborough car park

A man was attacked in the car park of a Wellingborough supermarket yesterday (Monday).

The incident took place at about 2.45pm in the Tesco car park in Turnells Mill Lane when the victim was approached by another man and assaulted.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect was described to us as a white, chubby man in his 30s.

“He was about 5ft 6in, had short stubbly hair and was wearing a blue Nike T-shirt and shorts.

“He was in a black Audi A3.”

The spokesman added that they are visiting the victim today (Tuesday) to find out more information.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.