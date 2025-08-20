Man assaulted and racially abused in Wellingborough Sainsbury's as police launch CCTV appeal
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they wish to speak following an assault and public order offence in Sainsbury’s in Wellingborough.
The incident happened on Wednesday, August 6, where a man was physically assaulted and racially abused in Sainsbury’s, Northampton Road between 6pm and 6.10pm.
Police believe the person in the image could have information about the assault.
A force spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”
Anyone with information about the incident or the CCTV image is asked to quote incident number 25000462875 when contacting the police.