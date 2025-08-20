Man assaulted and racially abused in Wellingborough Sainsbury's as police launch CCTV appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and racially abused at a Wellingborough supermarket.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they wish to speak following an assault and public order offence in Sainsbury’s in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 6, where a man was physically assaulted and racially abused in Sainsbury’s, Northampton Road between 6pm and 6.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the person in the image could have information about the assault.

Do you recognise this man?

A force spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the CCTV image is asked to quote incident number 25000462875 when contacting the police.