Man arrested over Corby flashing incidents

A man has been arrested over two incidents of indecent exposure in nearby Corby streets.

Police were called after the incidents in Lerwick Way and Portree Walk between 8.30am and 11.35am on Saturday (May 14).

In both incidents a man indecently exposed himself and now officers are appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: “The man is described as white, aged 25 to 30 years, about 5ft 9in and of an average build.

"He was wearing a black hooded top with a distinctive pattern on the front, black bottoms and white trainers.

"He was also holding a carrier bag.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.