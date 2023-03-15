News you can trust since 1897
Man arrested on suspicion of robbery in Rushden High Street

Police were called

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT- 1 min read

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police were called at 4pm yesterday (Tuesday) following reports of a man taking items out of the fridge and throwing them across the floor in Greggs in Rushden High Street.

Officers are also investigating reports of a man going into Boots and pulling items off the shelves before approaching the till and asking for money.

Police were called to Rushden High Street yesterday
Police were called to Rushden High Street yesterday
Police were called to Rushden High Street yesterday
A small amount of money was stolen.

Officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of robbery, who remains in police custody.