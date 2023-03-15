A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police were called at 4pm yesterday (Tuesday) following reports of a man taking items out of the fridge and throwing them across the floor in Greggs in Rushden High Street.

Officers are also investigating reports of a man going into Boots and pulling items off the shelves before approaching the till and asking for money.

A small amount of money was stolen.