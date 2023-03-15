Man arrested on suspicion of robbery in Rushden High Street
Police were called
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT- 1 min read
A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Police were called at 4pm yesterday (Tuesday) following reports of a man taking items out of the fridge and throwing them across the floor in Greggs in Rushden High Street.
Officers are also investigating reports of a man going into Boots and pulling items off the shelves before approaching the till and asking for money.
A small amount of money was stolen.
Officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of robbery, who remains in police custody.