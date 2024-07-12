Man arrested on suspicion of robbery after incident outside Corby bank
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called after the incident outside HSBC in Corporation Street between 2.50pm and 3pm on Sunday, June 30.
The victim was approached by two men before one of them took his wallet out of his pocket and removed cash from it, before handing the wallet back.
It’s understood nobody was threatened or injured during the incident.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and has been released on bail as enquiries continue.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000386835 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”