Northampton man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after miracle escape from Kettering crash

Three people had a miracle escape after a Ford Focus crashed in Kettering in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 27).

According to police, the vehicle left the road and rolled a number of times before colliding with a tree alongside Cransley Park Way.

One of two passengers in the vehicle, a man in his 20s from Kettering, sustained a minor hand injury and was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed the crash was only discovered when a dog handler came across two people standing by the side of the road at about 6.35am.

The driver, who had left the scene, was tracked down by Police Dog Bryn and found in a nearby field.

A 28-year-old man from Northampton arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol, leaving the scene of a road traffic collision, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance has since been released under investigation.