Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after police dog finds him hiding in beehive in Wellingborough garden

A woman reported seeing an unknown male in her kitchen

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary over the Easter weekend after a police dog found him hiding in a beehive in a Wellingborough garden.

The incident happened in Midland Road on Monday April 10 after a resident rang police with a report that an unknown male was in her kitchen.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 31-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of a residential burglary following an incident in Midland Road, Wellingborough.

PD Rocky found the suspect in a beehive in a Wellingborough garden. Photo: @NorthantsDogs.PD Rocky found the suspect in a beehive in a Wellingborough garden. Photo: @NorthantsDogs.
“At about 11.30am on Monday, April 10, the occupant found an unknown man in the kitchen. He left and she called the police.

"PD Rocky has conducted a search of the rear garden. The man was found hiding in the garden and arrested."

Northants Police Dog Section added on Twitter that PD Rocky found the suspect hiding in an empty beehive at the bottom of the garden.

The man has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.