A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary over the Easter weekend after a police dog found him hiding in a beehive in a Wellingborough garden.

The incident happened in Midland Road on Monday April 10 after a resident rang police with a report that an unknown male was in her kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 31-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of a residential burglary following an incident in Midland Road, Wellingborough.

PD Rocky found the suspect in a beehive in a Wellingborough garden. Photo: @NorthantsDogs.

“At about 11.30am on Monday, April 10, the occupant found an unknown man in the kitchen. He left and she called the police.

"PD Rocky has conducted a search of the rear garden. The man was found hiding in the garden and arrested."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police Dog Section added on Twitter that PD Rocky found the suspect hiding in an empty beehive at the bottom of the garden.