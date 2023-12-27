Man arrested after Wellingborough pub worker punched and kicked 'multiple times'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have made an arrest after a man who was working at a Wellingborough pub was assaulted.

Officers were called to Sheep Street after an incident at about 2.45am on Saturday, December 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, who was working at Horseshoes, was attacked by another man who punched and kicked him multiple times.

Police are investigating

A 36-year-old Wellingborough man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released in police bail pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.