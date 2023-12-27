Man arrested after Wellingborough pub worker punched and kicked 'multiple times'
Police have made an arrest after a man who was working at a Wellingborough pub was assaulted.
Officers were called to Sheep Street after an incident at about 2.45am on Saturday, December 23.
The victim, who was working at Horseshoes, was attacked by another man who punched and kicked him multiple times.
A 36-year-old Wellingborough man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released in police bail pending further enquiries.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000785963 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”