Man arrested after victim dragged and punched during circus show in Northampton

Detectives investigating an attack on a woman during a circus show in Northampton are holding a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

Police received multiple reports of a man in the audience dragging the victim across the floor and punching her 15 minutes into the hour-and-a-half Circus Zyair show at Sixfields on Thursday (March 10).

Officers are appealing for witnesses, but a statement issued on Friday (March 11) morning confirmed a man arrested in connection with the incident remained in police custody.

Police were called to them circus show at around 7.45pm on Thursday