Man arrested after teenage pedestrian seriously injured by car in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage girl has sustained a serious leg injury after being in collision with a car in Wellingborough.

The incident took place at the Embankment close to the Turnell’s Mill-London Road roundabout on Friday, August 30, just before 7pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A 30-year-old man from Wellingborough has been arrested in connection with a road traffic collision, which occurred shortly before 7pm on Friday, August 30 on the town’s The Embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a result of the collision, a teenage girl sustained a serious leg injury.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of causing bodily harm by wilful neglect – vehicle and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”