Man arrested after teenage pedestrian seriously injured by car in Wellingborough

By Alison Bagley

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 13:06 BST
A teenage girl has sustained a serious leg injury after being in collision with a car in Wellingborough.

The incident took place at the Embankment close to the Turnell’s Mill-London Road roundabout on Friday, August 30, just before 7pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A 30-year-old man from Wellingborough has been arrested in connection with a road traffic collision, which occurred shortly before 7pm on Friday, August 30 on the town’s The Embankment.

“As a result of the collision, a teenage girl sustained a serious leg injury.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of causing bodily harm by wilful neglect – vehicle and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”