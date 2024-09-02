Man arrested after teenage pedestrian seriously injured by car in Wellingborough
A teenage girl has sustained a serious leg injury after being in collision with a car in Wellingborough.
The incident took place at the Embankment close to the Turnell’s Mill-London Road roundabout on Friday, August 30, just before 7pm.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A 30-year-old man from Wellingborough has been arrested in connection with a road traffic collision, which occurred shortly before 7pm on Friday, August 30 on the town’s The Embankment.
“As a result of the collision, a teenage girl sustained a serious leg injury.
"The man was arrested on suspicion of causing bodily harm by wilful neglect – vehicle and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”