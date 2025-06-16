Man arrested after ‘serious sexual assault’ in Rushden as police cordon in place at Greenway this weekend

A police cordon was put in place in the Greenway, Rushden on the morning of Saturday, June 14, with police confirming it was due to a ‘serious sexual assault’ in the area.

A man, 21, has been arrested in relation to the incident, however police say he has been released on bail.

Reports say the Greenway, which is a popular walking route towards Rushden town centre, was closed at all of its entrances.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “A 21-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault, which took place on the Greenway, between High Street and Washbrook Road, Rushden, shortly before 5am on Saturday, June 14.

"He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries, while the investigation into this allegation continues.”