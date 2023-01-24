Man arrested after second incident of driver showing woman indecent image in Northampton reported

A man has been arrested following two alleged incidents of a driver showing female pedestrians an indecent image on his phone in Northampton.

The first incident was alleged to have happened between 1.30pm and 2pm on Monday (January 16,) when a woman in her 20s was stopped as she walked along Hester Street by the driver of a blue Mercedes car who asked her for directions, before showing an indecent image on his phone.

After the first incident was reported, Northamptonshire Police released an appeal for information or similar incidents.

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

Following the appeal, a 20-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on Thursday (January 19).

The second incident occurred in Hampton Street shortly after midday on Tuesday, January 17, when a driver is alleged to have shown another woman an indecent image on his phone.

The man was arrested on suspicion of the public order offences. He was further arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving with no insurance and without holding a full valid licence. He has been released under investigation.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing officer, PC Sean Whelan is leading the investigation, and would still like to hear from anyone who may have been approached in a similar manner.

He said: “Although a man has been arrested in connection with this incident, we would still encourage anyone who may have been approached in a similar manner, and has not yet reported it to us, to please do so.”