A 35-year-old man has been arrested after an incident involving a weapon in a Northampton industrial estate.

More than six police vehicles were seen in Pavilion Drive, Northampton close to the Barclays campus around 2.40pm today (February 1).

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed they were called to reports of a man smashing a crowbar next to a woman who was inside her car.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to Pavilion Drive at about 2.40pm today to reports of a man smashing the road with a crowbar next to a woman who was inside her car, putting her in fear.

“Thankfully she appears to have no injuries and we have arrested a man at the scene.”