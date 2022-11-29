Man arrested after motorbike rider dies in Northamptonshire crash
Police have appealed for witnesses
A man is in police custody after a motorbike rider was killed in a crash this morning (Tuesday).
Emergency services were called to the B645 at Hargrave at about 9.50am after the incident involving a black Mercedes SLK250 and a silver Yamaha motorcycle.
Police said the Mercedes was travelling west between Hargrave and Chelveston when, for reasons officers don’t yet know, it moved into the opposite lane and collided with the Yamaha.
The rider of the motorcycle – a 40-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision itself.
"Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”