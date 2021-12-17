Man arrested after Corby crash leaves passenger seriously injured

Police were called to the scene

A Corby man has been arrested after a crash which left a passenger with a serious leg injury.

Emergency services were called to Geddington Road, near the junction with Oakley Road, when a white Alfa Romeo was involved in the single-vehicle crash at about 4.25am on Sunday (December 12).

A man in his 20s from Corby, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit in connection with the incident.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the vehicle travelling from Kettering towards Corby prior to the incident.