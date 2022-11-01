Man arrested after car slides into verge on Ringstead road
He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries
By Stephanie Weaver
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Raunds Road, Ringstead.
A man is believed to have interfered while a woman was driving, causing the vehicle to slide into a dirt verge between 12.15pm and 1.05pm on Saturday (October 29).
Anyone who saw the incident or anyone who may have seen a man, woman and child at the roadside around the stated times should call police on 101 quoting incident number 22000632157.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.