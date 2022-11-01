Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Raunds Road, Ringstead.

A man is believed to have interfered while a woman was driving, causing the vehicle to slide into a dirt verge between 12.15pm and 1.05pm on Saturday (October 29).

Anyone who saw the incident or anyone who may have seen a man, woman and child at the roadside around the stated times should call police on 101 quoting incident number 22000632157.

Police are appealing for witnesses