Man approached boy in ‘suspicious circumstances’ on Northampton road

Police would like to speak to man described as black with dreadlocks
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
The incident happened on Sunday, September 3, between 8pm and 8.30pm, when a man approached a boy in suspicious circumstances close to the shops in Dallington Road.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident in Dallington Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 3, between 8pm and 8.30pm, when a man approached a boy in suspicious circumstances close to the shops.

The boy was unharmed but officers would like to speak to the man in question who is described as black with dreadlocks.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious between the stated times in the local area is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Incident number: 23000549857