Man appears at court on GBH charge after serious Rothwell bar assault
A man has appeared at court accused of causing grievous bodily harm after a serious assault at a wine bar in Rothwell.
Police were called to Tilly-Mae’s just off Bell Hill at about 11.45pm on Friday, December 29, after a 38-year-old man sustained serious neck injuries.
Jordan Glen Bell-Henshaw, of Cambridge Street in Rothwell, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing cocaine.
He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 1) and was released on conditional bail.
The 31-year-old will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 14.
Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who witnessed it or who has any information regarding it to contact them.
Anyone who believes they have any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference 23000796678.