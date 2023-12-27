Man appears at court charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Rushden

He was remanded in custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared at court accused of attempted murder after a stabbing in Rushden.

Jon Sinko, 43, has been charged over an incident in High Street, near the Tesco Express, at about 6.30pm on December 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim of an attack was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Northamptonshire Police said.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A spokesman for the force has confirmed that Sinko, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in connection with the incident.