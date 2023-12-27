Man appears at court charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Rushden
A man has appeared at court accused of attempted murder after a stabbing in Rushden.
Jon Sinko, 43, has been charged over an incident in High Street, near the Tesco Express, at about 6.30pm on December 11.
The victim of an attack was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Northamptonshire Police said.
A spokesman for the force has confirmed that Sinko, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in connection with the incident.
He was remanded in custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on January 26.